OWN Renews ‘Black Love’ for Fourth Season
OWN has given a greenlight to a fourth season of its documentary series Black Love, which will return to the network Sept. 5.
The series, created by Codie and Tommy Oliver, presents transparent life stories of African-American celebrity couples such as Dulé Hill & Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill & Ian Wallace, Bill & Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans & Terrence Williams.
Topics to be discussed include the early days of marriage and navigating grief and mental health, according to OWN.
