OWN Renews ‘Black Love’ Docuseries for Fourth Season

OWN has given a greenlight to a fourth season of its documentary series Black Love, which will return to the network Sept. 5.

The series, created by producers Codie and Tommy Oliver, presents transparent life stories of African-American celebrity couples such as Dulé Hill & Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill & Ian Wallace, Bill & Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans & Terrence Williams.

Topics to be discussed during the series include the early days of marriage and navigating grief and mental health, according to OWN.