OWN Names Garner SVP, Scheduling and Acquisitions
Scott Garner has been named senior vice president,
scheduling and acquisitions, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, it was announced Tuesday.
In this role, Garner will oversee strategic planning and
schedule of the channel, as well as off-network, first-run and feature
acquisitions. He will report to John MacDonald, chief operating officer, EVP
programming and digital, OWN.
"Scott's extensive experience at Lifetime and Disney
makes him a tremendous addition to OWN," said MacDonald. "He is a
terrific strategic thinker, and his thoughtful approach to OWN's overall
programming will be invaluable in today's dynamic media environment."
Garner comes from Lifetime Networks where he served as
senior vice president, planning, scheduling and acquisitions. In that position,
he oversaw linear and non-linear program scheduling and acquisitions, alongside
leading the Lifetime Movie Network. Prior to that, he worked with Disney
Channel Worldwide in various positions.
