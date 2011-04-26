OWN Names Garner SVP, Scheduling and Acquisitions

Scott Garner has been named senior vice president,

scheduling and acquisitions, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, it was announced Tuesday.

In this role, Garner will oversee strategic planning and

schedule of the channel, as well as off-network, first-run and feature

acquisitions. He will report to John MacDonald, chief operating officer, EVP

programming and digital, OWN.

"Scott's extensive experience at Lifetime and Disney

makes him a tremendous addition to OWN," said MacDonald. "He is a

terrific strategic thinker, and his thoughtful approach to OWN's overall

programming will be invaluable in today's dynamic media environment."

Garner comes from Lifetime Networks where he served as

senior vice president, planning, scheduling and acquisitions. In that position,

he oversaw linear and non-linear program scheduling and acquisitions, alongside

leading the Lifetime Movie Network. Prior to that, he worked with Disney

Channel Worldwide in various positions.