OWN Inks Ad Deal With Procter & Gamble

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has inked a multi-year advertising deal with Procter & Gamble, the network says. The three year deal is estimated to be worth more than $100 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"This is a terrific partnership, bringing together two powerful brands with a common goal to serve the viewer with meaningful experiences," said Kathleen Kayse, executive VP, advertising sales, OWN.

Procter & Gamble is an advertising powerhouse, with the company spending nearly $3 billion in 2009 alone in the U.S.