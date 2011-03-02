OWN HD to Join Dish Lineup

Dish Network will launch OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in high-definition on Thursday.

The No. 2 DBS provider, which bowed the standard-definition version of the service on its Jan. 1 launch day, is positioning the HD version of the network on channel 189. It will be available to Dish subscribers with America's Top 200 programming package or above. Financial terms were not disclosed.

