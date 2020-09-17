OWN Expands Unscripted Lineup With Two New Series

OWN will expand its unscripted programming block to two nights in October with the launch of two new series.

The network will offer unscripted programming on Friday nights beginning Oct. 23, joining its current Saturday night unscripted series lineup, said OWN officials. To support its Friday night lineup, the network will offer a new original series, Put a Ring On It, which follows three longtime couples who look to discover if they’re truly meant to be…by dating other people, said the network. Also airing on Friday nights will be the second season of the Will Packer-produced series Ready to Love, said the network.

On Saturdays the network on Nov. 7 will debut Behind Every Man, which follows the women behind some of the most famous and successful men. The series will follow season seven of Iyanla: Fix My Life (pictured), which debuts Oct. 31.

“Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they’re super passionate about,” said Tina Perry, president OWN in a statement. “Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall.”