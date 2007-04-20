Overnight Ratings: Grey's and October Road Bring Top Spot for ABC

Thanks to Grey's Anatomy and new drama, October Road, ABC won the 18-49 demo Thursday night in the prime time Nielsen ratings with a 5.2 rating/15 share, which is about 5.2 million viewers and 15% of all the TV's turned on during prime.

Grey's averaged an 8.5 rating/22 share at 9-10 p.m. to easily defeat CBS' CSI (3.3/9). CSI, however, was a repeat.

October Road won its time period with a 4.2/12, but it lost almost a full rating point from its first half- hour (4.7/13) to its second (3.8/11) after inheriting that huge Grey's lead-in audience.

CBS was second for thethanks to Survivor's time period-winning 4.4/13 at 8-9 p.m.

NBC was third, topped by ER at 10, followed by Fox with a 2.5/7, led by Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? at a 3.2/10 for second place at 8-9 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1.6/4, led by Smallville at a 1.7/5.