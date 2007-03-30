Overnight Ratings: CBS Scores

When Grey's Anatomy is new, ABC always wins the Thursday night ratings race. But, with another repeat of the hospital drama on the schedule, a new CSI helped CBS take the night with a 5.3/15 share in the 18-49 demo and a 7.1/9 for CSI. CBS' Survivor won the 8-9 p.m. time period with a 4.4/13.

Despite a drop in the ratings due to the repeat, ABC came in second for the night. In third place was Fox, its game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader coming in

level with last week

with a 3.6/11 in 8-9 p.m. The show scored an astronomic 11.2/26 in its debut, but that interest now appears to have been primarily the power of its lead-in: American Idol. After that performance, Fox extended the run in the plum post-Idol position for two episodes and then moved it to 8-9 p.m. to give

another show

a shot at the golden time period. That also puts the Mark Burnett contest up against another Mark Burnett contest, Survivor.

NBC was fourth with a 2.3/7. Its top show was a repeat of The Office at 9 p.m at 2.8/8.



The CW averaged a 1/3 with repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.