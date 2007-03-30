Trending

Overnight Ratings: CBS Scores

When Grey's Anatomy is new, ABC always wins the Thursday  night ratings race.  But, with another repeat of the hospital drama on the schedule, a new CSI helped CBS take the night  with a 5.3/15 share in the 18-49 demo and a 7.1/9 for CSI.  CBS' Survivor won the 8-9 p.m. time period with a 4.4/13.

Despite a drop in the ratings due to the repeat, ABC came in second for the night. In third place was Fox, its game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader coming in 

level with last week

with a 3.6/11 in 8-9 p.m. The show scored an astronomic 11.2/26 in its debut, but that interest now appears to have been primarily the power of its lead-in: American Idol. After that performance, Fox extended the run in the plum post-Idol position for two episodes and then moved it to 8-9 p.m. to give

another show

a shot at the golden time period. That also puts the Mark Burnett contest up against another Mark Burnett contest, Survivor.
 NBC was fourth with a 2.3/7. Its top show was a repeat of The Office at 9 p.m at  2.8/8.

The CW averaged a 1/3 with repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.