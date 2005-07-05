Overbuilder and Out
The CEO of cable overbuilder Grande Communications is heading for the exit.
The company says Bill Morrow, who led Texas-based Grande for five years, is stepping down. But Grande did not say why he is leaving.
While the company searches for a repacement, its board plans to designate one director, Scott Ferguson, as interim CEO.
Ferguson was one of the former Prime Cable executives who founded Grande in 1999, serving as executive VP of retail services.
Morrow was previously CEO of overbuilder Knology and competitive-access phone company ClearSource.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.