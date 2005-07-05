Overbuilder and Out

The CEO of cable overbuilder Grande Communications is heading for the exit.

The company says Bill Morrow, who led Texas-based Grande for five years, is stepping down. But Grande did not say why he is leaving.

While the company searches for a repacement, its board plans to designate one director, Scott Ferguson, as interim CEO.

Ferguson was one of the former Prime Cable executives who founded Grande in 1999, serving as executive VP of retail services.

Morrow was previously CEO of overbuilder Knology and competitive-access phone company ClearSource.

