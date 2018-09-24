Ovation TV Grabs ‘Inside the Actors Studio’

Ovation TV has reached an agreement with The Actors Studio to produce and air Inside The Actors Studio, which will premiere on Ovation in the fall of 2019. Hosted by James Lipton, the series debuted on Bravo in 1994. Lipton will pass on hosting duties to rotating guest hosts being considered by the network and the Actors Studio.

“Ovation is dedicated to supporting The Actors Studio’s commitment to providing the best educational resources for its students. In so doing, we will uphold the high standard set by James Lipton for excellence in producing programming that is multicultural, informational, enlightening and entertaining,” said Scott Woodward, executive VP of programming and production, Ovation TV. “We look forward to introducing a whole new generation to the craft of acting through vibrant new hosts and guests that we will begin to announce in the coming months.”

Ovation TV will curate content from the series’ library for additional episodes.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of InsideThe Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” said Lipton. “I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft, and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series. I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

The show is shot for students of The Actors Studio MFA program at Pace University in New York. It is filmed at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University’s New York City campus. Ovation will continue filming at this venue.

Paul Newman, Sally Field, Alec Baldwin, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino and Jessica Lange are among the past guests.

“Inside The Actors Studio is a series that fits perfectly with Ovation’s mission to provide viewers with diverse arts programming, and we’re doing it from the heart of New York City with the support of our partners at AT&T/DIRECTV, Comcast, Charter, Verizon FiOS and independent cable operators across the country,” said Charles Segars, CEO, Ovation.

Bravo saluted Inside the Actors Studio's 24 years on its air. "Inside the Actors Studio was Bravo’s first original series, getting 19 Emmy nominations and an Emmy win over the last 24 years, and it will always be a part our family. We’ve had a legendary run with Jim and we’ve all enjoyed his unique interview style, comprehensive research, intimate conversations and his impact on pop culture. With Jim at the helm, the series became a must stop for A-List Hollywood and creative talent. Now that there will be a new host, we felt it was time to close this chapter and pass the baton.”