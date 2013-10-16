Ovation To Regain Time Warner Cable Carriage

Arts network Ovation will rejoin Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks lineups on Jan. 1, 2014, a year after being dropped. Network officials said a commitment to add more original shows persuaded the distributors to restore the channel to digital-basic lineups in all their systems.

The decision regains Ovation access to key markets including New York City and Los Angeles and likely adds more than 9 million customers to its reach. Ovation now has about 44 million subscribers, down nearly 7.7 million since January when it lost Time Warner Cable and Bright House carriage, according to Nielsen. BHN, which has about 2.5 million customers, buys much of its programming on a shared basis with TWC, the second-biggest U.S. cable operator.

“What Time Warner wants, what Ovation wants, is to provide the best services to our viewers and our customers,” Ovation COO Chad Gustein said. “They had a point of view and we, like any good supplier should, listened to our customer.”



