Ovation Names Black VP, Original Programming, Head of Digital Media
Ovation has named Jason Black VP of original programming and
head of digital media, the network announced Friday.
Black will oversee development of original programming on
Ovation, as well as Ovationtv.com, Ovation's YouTube channel and video on
demand. This comes after Ovation'supfront announcement that it will be developing a slate of nine original series.
Prior to joining Ovation, Black served as VP, celebrity
influencer networks, for EQAL Media, managing social media strategies for such
sites as JenniferLopez.com and TiaAndTameraOfficial.com
"Jason is a media rock star. I've worked
with Jason for nearly 10 years, and there aren't many folks who can drive this
growth in original content with such a unique, diverse background in
traditional and digital," said Robert Weiss, chief creative officer,
Ovation. "Jason is the rare executive who not only has terrific creative
acumen, but who is also a passionate and sincere disciple of every form of arts
and entertainment -- from music, film and fine art to theater, literature and
dance."
