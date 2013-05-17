Ovation Names Black VP, Original Programming, Head of Digital Media

Ovation has named Jason Black VP of original programming and

head of digital media, the network announced Friday.





Black will oversee development of original programming on

Ovation, as well as Ovationtv.com, Ovation's YouTube channel and video on

demand. This comes after Ovation'supfront announcement that it will be developing a slate of nine original series.





Prior to joining Ovation, Black served as VP, celebrity

influencer networks, for EQAL Media, managing social media strategies for such

sites as JenniferLopez.com and TiaAndTameraOfficial.com





"Jason is a media rock star. I've worked

with Jason for nearly 10 years, and there aren't many folks who can drive this

growth in original content with such a unique, diverse background in

traditional and digital," said Robert Weiss, chief creative officer,

Ovation. "Jason is the rare executive who not only has terrific creative

acumen, but who is also a passionate and sincere disciple of every form of arts

and entertainment -- from music, film and fine art to theater, literature and

dance."