Ovation Hires Robert Weiss as Chief Creative Officer

Ovation has named Robert Weiss to the newly created position

of chief creative officer, the network announced Tuesday.

Weiss will be in charge of the arts-themed cable network's

strategic and creative direction, overseeing programming, development,

marketing and branding, on-air promotions, production, public relations,

acquisitions program strategy and scheduling, talent relations, digital

operations and research. He will be based at the network's Santa Monica

headquarters and report to Ovation CEO Charles Segars.

A past senior executive at VH1, FX and Fuse, Weiss was most

recently COO of EQAL, a digital media company that creates and manages media

properties for celebrities and consumer brands.

"Rob knows how to build entertainment brands made for the

21st century, and he has that rare combination of both business and creative

acumen to grow that brand into a multi-platform powerhouse," Segars said. "I

have no doubt that Rob will bring energy and new thinking to Ovation."

Weiss comes on board as Ovation has grown from 5 to 51

million households in the last five years, though has so far failed to launch

any breakout hit series.