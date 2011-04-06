Ovation Gets 'So You Think You Can Dance' Rights

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts

Ovation said it has bought exclusive off-network rights to Fox's So You Think You Can Dance from Twentieth Television and will lead off with season 6 episodes this August.

The independently owned arts-based network said it acquired the rights to seasons 6-8 of the dance competition series and plans to air episodes in a three-hour block on weekends, SVP of programming Kris Slava said. The network said in a release it would strip the show from Friday to Monday.

Season 6 originally aired in 2009, and Fox will debut season 8 episodes in May, Ovation said. Fox airs new episodes during the week, Ovation officials said.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.