Ovation CEO Named Co-Chair of Arts Advocacy Day
Ovation
CEO Charles Segars has been named honorary co-chair of Arts Advocacy
Day.
Ovation
is co-sponsoring the Nancy Hanks Lecture at the April 4 event in Washington.
The lecture is named for the former president of Americans for the Arts and
former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Americans
for the Arts (www.AmericansForTheArts.org) organizes
National Arts Day, which brings together groups from across the country for daylong
events celebrating and advocating for the arts.
"Now
that the House of Representatives has proposed slashing National Endowment for
the Arts (NEA) funding by $43 million, Arts Advocacy Day is taking on an even
more important role this year," said Segars as part of the announcement of his
co-chairmanship. "We are encouraged that influential individuals in the arts,
like Kevin Spacey, will be in Washington to help us underscore the importance
of the arts to this country and the economy."
Ovation (www.ovationtv.com)
is an arts channel available in 43 million households via a mix of cable,
satellite and telco coverage, so defending the arts is also defending its
charter and programming pipeline.
