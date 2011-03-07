Ovation CEO Named Co-Chair of Arts Advocacy Day

Ovation

CEO Charles Segars has been named honorary co-chair of Arts Advocacy

Day.

Ovation

is co-sponsoring the Nancy Hanks Lecture at the April 4 event in Washington.

The lecture is named for the former president of Americans for the Arts and

former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Americans

for the Arts (www.AmericansForTheArts.org) organizes

National Arts Day, which brings together groups from across the country for daylong

events celebrating and advocating for the arts.

"Now

that the House of Representatives has proposed slashing National Endowment for

the Arts (NEA) funding by $43 million, Arts Advocacy Day is taking on an even

more important role this year," said Segars as part of the announcement of his

co-chairmanship. "We are encouraged that influential individuals in the arts,

like Kevin Spacey, will be in Washington to help us underscore the importance

of the arts to this country and the economy."

Ovation (www.ovationtv.com)

is an arts channel available in 43 million households via a mix of cable,

satellite and telco coverage, so defending the arts is also defending its

charter and programming pipeline.