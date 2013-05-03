Outdoor Shares Surge on Latest Offer

InterMedia Partners continued

the bidding war for Outdoor Channel Friday, raising the ante once again for

the outdoor life network, goosing the stock and giving investors hope that the

back-and-forth of the past few days will continue to drive up shares.

InterMedia's $9.75 per share bid trumps the $9.35 per share

offer by rival Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which in turn was a response

to InterMedia's $9.15 per share all-cash offer, made on April 30.

Already investors are gearing up for a continued bidding war

- the stock was up 6% to $10.03 per share in afternoon trading Friday. In an

interview, InterMedia managing partner Peter Kern said he still believes his

company, the parent of rival outdoor network The Sportsman Channel, is the best

fit with Outdoor.

