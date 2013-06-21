Outdoor Names Liberatore CEO
Outdoor Channel named veteran programming executive Jim
Liberatore as its new CEO, replacing Tom Hornish who will leave the company
after a transition period.
Liberatore, who most recently served and president of
regional sports network SportsTime Ohio, will assume his new position effective
immediately.
The appointment comes after Outdoor
Channel was acquired by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment in May for about
$267 million.
"Jim has an outstanding track record of building and
growing successful cable network brands and we will benefit from his expertise,
industry relationships and vision," Kroenke Sports CEO Jim Martin said in a
statement. "As we work with Jim to chart the next phase of Outdoor Channel's
expansion, we will look to fully maximize the potential of this great franchise
for our viewers, advertisers and business partners."
