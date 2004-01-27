Outdoor Life Network Acquires Gravity Games

Outdoor Life Network is giving a new home to Octagon Inc.’s extreme Gravity Games. The competition has previously aired on NBC.

Under a new multiyear deal, OLN will air 20 hours of action from the upcoming 2004 Gravity Games in September and also plans to produce a high-definition feed. Some of the action will be live. And, as a new addition, a winter version of the Gravity Games is in the works for 2005.

As for partnering with NBC in the future, OLN President Roger Williams says, "We think having a broadcast partner for the games is important, and we value NBC’s previous involvement with the games. We would look to NBC first for their continued involvement with the games."