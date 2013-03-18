Outdoor Has Mixed Q4

Revenue at Outdoor Channel rose 8% in the fourth quarter to

$25.4 million, but increased advertising expenses to promote new shows helped

drive cash flow down 19% in the period to $6.1 million.

Total operating expenses were up 26% in the quarter, driven

primarily by a $2.3 million rise in advertising costs to promote its new

programming slate launched in December and the network itself to new

subscribers. Advertising expense for the quarter was about $3.3 million, triple

the nearly $1 million Outdoor spent on advertising in the same period of 2011.

For the full year, revenue at the channel was up 8% to $77.3

million and cash flow was $12.6 million, a 1% decline from the previous year.

"We delivered steady revenue growth at our core TOC

unit during the fourth quarter and for the full year as we continued to

capitalize on our category leadership position," said Outdoor CEO Tom

Hornish in a statement. "We also made significant gains in our total

household distribution, adding another one million homes in the final quarter

of 2012. Our Aerial Cameras unit also enjoyed a record quarter with expanded

events and contributions from our government project. Obviously, we are in the

midst of some exciting ownership changes for the company and despite the

inevitable distractions that can occur in such an environment, we're proud of

our team for their continued execution of our plans to more aggressively market

and program the network, our core business."

Last week Outdoor

Channel agreed to be acquired by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in a

deal valued at about $227 million. The transaction is expected to be completed

in the second quarter.