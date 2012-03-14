Outdoor Channel Renews Agreement With AT&T U-verse

Outdoor Channel has renewed its multiyear agreement with AT&T U-verse, it was announced Wednesday.

In the deal, AT&T U-verse carries the network in both standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) on its Sports Pack and U450 tiers across all of its markets.

"We're pleased to extend our agreement with Outdoor Channel, which is an integral part of our efforts to provide our customers with a variety of quality content," said J. Christopher Lauricella, assistant VP, AT&T. "This agreement helps us with strategic content initiatives, and we're proud to offer this channel for outdoor enthusiasts nationwide."

Outdoor Channel dedicates its programming to hunting, fishing, shooting, off-road, adventure and conversation shows.



"AT&T U-verse is the fastest growing TV video provider in the U.S., and we are excited to announce the renewal of our existing carriage agreement. This deal is indicative of our mission to provide multipoint access to our rich content, and underscores the tremendous value of our offerings in the marketplace," said Randy Brown, executive VP, affiliate sales & marketing, Outdoor Channel. "We look forward to exploring how we can both deliver the most compelling and authentic outdoor experience across additional AT&T platforms during the years ahead."