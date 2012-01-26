Outdoor Channel Names Hornish CEO

Outdoor Channel named long-time executive Thomas Hornish president and CEO, effective Feb. 1, replacing Roger Werner who will become co-chairman.

Hornish, 52, has served as the company's general counsel since December 2004, executive vice president of corporate development since February 2006 and chief operating officer since March 2007. Prior to joining Outdoor Channel, he served as "of counsel" with Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP, an international law firm. Prior to that, he was an associate attorney with Brobeck Phleger & Harrison LLP since 1996.

According to filings with the Securtities and Exchange Commission, Hornish will receive $450,000 in annual salary in his new post, and will be eligible for an annual performance bonus of up to 70% of his base salary. Hornish will also receive an incremental award of 150,000 shares of restricted stock on Feb. 1.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.