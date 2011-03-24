Outdoor Channel Launches in Scandinavia

Outdoor Channel has launched in Scandinavia on TeliaSonera's IPTV platform in Sweden and Finland, with upcoming launches planned for Norway and Denmark.

"Hunting, fishing and the great outdoors are enjoyed by millions of Swedes, and we're confident Outdoor Channel will attract many new viewers," noted Kent Jonsson, head of consumer business, broadband services at TeliaSonera Sweden in a statement.

The deal was put together by Chello Zone, a subsidiary of Liberty Global Inc.'s international media division Chellomedia and is part of a joint venture between Chello Zone and the Outdoor Channel announced last year that plans additional international launches of the Outdoor Channel.

The Outdoor Channel's first launched international launch occurred last on Orbit Showtime Network in the Middle East and the TeliaSonera deal markets its first entry into Europe. For the Scandinavian launch the channel is subtitled in Swedish and Finnish.

"The launch of Outdoor Channel on TeliaSonera marks the first stage of our plans to expand the channel's global footprint and roll-out across" Europe Middle East and Africa, noted Chello Zone's VP of affiliate sales, Louise Cottrell, in a statement. "The channel's unrivalled line-up of original high quality HD entertainment allows viewers to experience the great outdoors through the eyes of world-renowned experts, passionate enthusiasts and celebrities, making it the number one destination for outdoor TV."