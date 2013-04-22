Outdoor Channel Joins Comcast's TV Everywhere Lineup
Comcast video subs have gained multiscreen, on-demand access
to a range of shows from the Outdoor Channel following a new multiyear
distribution deal that includes a heavy TV Everywhere component.
Under the new deal, Comcast video customers can access
Outdoor Channel programs such as Bottom Feeders, King of the Spring,
Jack Link's Major League Fishing, Bone Collector and The Crush
with Lee and Tiffany on the MSO's video-on-demand service for set-tops,
as well as via the Xfinity.com/TV website
and Xfinity TV Player app for tablets and smartphones.
"Our agreement with Outdoor Channel is the latest
effort in our commitment to bring great entertainment options to Xfinity TV
customers while at home and on-the-go," said Comcast Cable SVP of digital
and emerging platforms Matt Strauss, in a statement. "We're pleased to
bring outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts this popular programming to their
fingertips on multiple devices."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.