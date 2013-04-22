Outdoor Channel Joins Comcast's TV Everywhere Lineup

Comcast video subs have gained multiscreen, on-demand access

to a range of shows from the Outdoor Channel following a new multiyear

distribution deal that includes a heavy TV Everywhere component.

Under the new deal, Comcast video customers can access

Outdoor Channel programs such as Bottom Feeders, King of the Spring,

Jack Link's Major League Fishing, Bone Collector and The Crush

with Lee and Tiffany on the MSO's video-on-demand service for set-tops,

as well as via the Xfinity.com/TV website

and Xfinity TV Player app for tablets and smartphones.

"Our agreement with Outdoor Channel is the latest

effort in our commitment to bring great entertainment options to Xfinity TV

customers while at home and on-the-go," said Comcast Cable SVP of digital

and emerging platforms Matt Strauss, in a statement. "We're pleased to

bring outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts this popular programming to their

fingertips on multiple devices."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.