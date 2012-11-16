Outdoor Channel Holdings to Merge with Sportsman Channel
Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc. will merge with InterMedia
Outdoors Holdings, LLC to form a behemoth multiplatform company, retaining a
pair of linear networks that will continue to serve genre enthusiasts.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of
2013, will create InterMedia Outdoor Holdings, Inc., with the expectation it
will be listed for trading on NASDAQ.
This transaction unites industry leaders in outdoor
television, print, digital and social media, as well as editorial and content
production for the hunting, shooting, fishing and conservation
categories. Outdoor Channel, which currently counts some 38 million
subscribers, and the 30- million-home Sportsman Channel, will continue to
operate as separate channels.
An investor call will be held at 10 a.m. (ET)
InterMedia Outdoors, Inc., a multimedia company that
publishes 15 market leading outdoor magazines and 20 leading websites, is
controlled by InterMedia Partners VII, L.P., Leo Hindery's private equity
investment fund. Outdoor Channel Holdings controls Outdoor Channel, as well as
outdoorchannel.com.
InterMedia Partners VII, L.P. and the minority members of
IMOH LLC will own 67.6% of IMOH Inc.
