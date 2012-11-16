Outdoor Channel Holdings to Merge with Sportsman Channel

Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc. will merge with InterMedia

Outdoors Holdings, LLC to form a behemoth multiplatform company, retaining a

pair of linear networks that will continue to serve genre enthusiasts.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of

2013, will create InterMedia Outdoor Holdings, Inc., with the expectation it

will be listed for trading on NASDAQ.

This transaction unites industry leaders in outdoor

television, print, digital and social media, as well as editorial and content

production for the hunting, shooting, fishing and conservation

categories. Outdoor Channel, which currently counts some 38 million

subscribers, and the 30- million-home Sportsman Channel, will continue to

operate as separate channels.

An investor call will be held at 10 a.m. (ET)

InterMedia Outdoors, Inc., a multimedia company that

publishes 15 market leading outdoor magazines and 20 leading websites, is

controlled by InterMedia Partners VII, L.P., Leo Hindery's private equity

investment fund. Outdoor Channel Holdings controls Outdoor Channel, as well as

outdoorchannel.com.

InterMedia Partners VII, L.P. and the minority members of

IMOH LLC will own 67.6% of IMOH Inc.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.