Outdoor Channel Hires Zlotnick as Senior VP of Marketing

Outdoor Channel announced Tuesday that Lorey Zlotnick will be joining the network as its senior VP of marketing.

In her new role, Zlotnick will develop, manage and implement all marketing and branding initiatives in support of Outdoor Channel's network and multiplatform portfolio.

"This is an incredible time to join Outdoor Channel," said Tom Hornish, the network's president and CEO. "We're excited to have Lorey on board as we deploy an aggressive push surrounding our concerted programming strategy, which will be fully supported by the development and execution of unique marketing and promotion concepts. As a successful brand builder, Lorey's specialty work with the reality, competition and drama genres is highly complementary to our strategy. We are confident that her creativity and dedication will be instrumental in propelling us to the next level."