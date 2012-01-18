OutdoorChannel HD Reaches Deal With Cox Arizona

Outdoor Channel

has struck a deal with Cox Communications in Arizona to bring its

high-definition network to the Phoenix and Tuscan areas.

The deal now puts

Outdoor Channel HD in the top 25 markets in the United States.

"Outdoor Channel

HD has seen rapid growth in the last 30 months, since committing to 100%

original HD content, adding more than eight million homes. That growth, in

addition to penetrating all top 25 media markets in only four years,

demonstrates the mass appeal of the outdoor genre and the value our brand

delivers to our affiliate partners," said Randy Brown, executive VP, affiliate

sales & marketing, Outdoor Channel.

Outdoor Channel

also announced it has expanded its reach in Maryland and Virginia with Comcast XFINITY. The network will come

to the Elkton area, as well as Harford and Howard counties in Maryland, and Alexandria, Arlington, Manassas and Prince William

county in Virginia.

"We have been

working to increase Outdoor Channel and Outdoor Channel HD's availability in

many of the largest markets throughout the U.S. Our continued

penetration into top DMAs like Baltimore and Washington, D.C. not only

reinforces the broad appeal of the outdoor genre, but also the demand for the

Outdoor Channel brand in many leading media markets," said Tom Hornish, COO, Outdoor Channel.