OutdoorChannel HD Reaches Deal With Cox Arizona
Outdoor Channel
has struck a deal with Cox Communications in Arizona to bring its
high-definition network to the Phoenix and Tuscan areas.
The deal now puts
Outdoor Channel HD in the top 25 markets in the United States.
"Outdoor Channel
HD has seen rapid growth in the last 30 months, since committing to 100%
original HD content, adding more than eight million homes. That growth, in
addition to penetrating all top 25 media markets in only four years,
demonstrates the mass appeal of the outdoor genre and the value our brand
delivers to our affiliate partners," said Randy Brown, executive VP, affiliate
sales & marketing, Outdoor Channel.
Outdoor Channel
also announced it has expanded its reach in Maryland and Virginia with Comcast XFINITY. The network will come
to the Elkton area, as well as Harford and Howard counties in Maryland, and Alexandria, Arlington, Manassas and Prince William
county in Virginia.
"We have been
working to increase Outdoor Channel and Outdoor Channel HD's availability in
many of the largest markets throughout the U.S. Our continued
penetration into top DMAs like Baltimore and Washington, D.C. not only
reinforces the broad appeal of the outdoor genre, but also the demand for the
Outdoor Channel brand in many leading media markets," said Tom Hornish, COO, Outdoor Channel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.