Out-of-Home Ads Offer Pinpoint Targeting for Marketers Seeking Elusive Demo

The media landscape has become highly competitive and

fragmented, and the need to differentiate your company from the rest requires a

bold integrated branding strategy.





Advertisers are always seeking new ways to reach their

audience, and they're currently using out-of-home (OOH) marketing more,

generally because of its impactful executions. It's the only media format that

can't be ignored, turned off or skipped in today's world.





Due to the fragmentation of traditional media, advertisers

are finding it increasingly challenging to reach their targeted demo. Only a

decade ago, media planners needed to make phone calls to only a few traditional

media vendors in order to develop a plan that could efficiently reach whom they

needed.





That, of course, is no longer the case. Today, there is a

strong need for more finite specialization. Top out-of-home media planners are

experts in the category and proficient with the latest research and measurement

techniques. The measurement data available for OOH has improved to the point

where data in many cases exceeds what is available for traditional and online

media formats. And the OOH industry as a whole has made a tremendous investment

in technology to improve the targetability of OOH media.





Many businesses are looking to reach a highly prized but

elusive demographic, and OOH media allows advertisers to reach that target audience

where they live, eat, shop and play every day. Using relevant research data, we

can map out a typical day in your key consumers' life and determine how we can

best reach them across multiple touch points over the course of a single

campaign.





For example, if you are an online travel agency looking to

reach an affluent audience, our research has shown that elevator advertising is

a prime opportunity, as it provides a call-to-action to this audience, with

high frequency and little waste, near a prime point of purchase: the consumer's

computer.





Next, many people ask, why would we consider out-of-home ads

when Internet advertising is such a "hot" option? Internet advertising

certainly plays an important role in an integrated media campaign. However, it

is a highly fragmented channel, where people are looking to consume their

information and move on.





At the same time, with the accessibility of on-demand

television (i.e., Netflix, Hulu, DVR), competing for a consumer's exposure to

traditional media, OOH can be considered something of a "last bastion" on the

mass media landscape. Just think of 18-year-olds who are watching their

favorite television shows through Netflix or Hulu. Think of the constantly

traveling executive who is reading The

New York Times online on his iPhone.





Digital, out-of-home, place-based media provides advertisers

with a channel through which you can reach a broad but specifically targeted

audience, through a media format that cannot be ignored, turned off or skipped

over.





For example, we recently executed a campaign for a financial

institution that wanted to reach its target audience exactly at the point-of-purchase.





Through digital, place-based media in places such as

airports, grocery stores, gas stations and taxis, we were able to deliver a

targeted, impactful message.





The industry has evolved by leaps and bounds over the last

several years, and we are starting to see the convergence of out-of-home media,

mobile and digital. Digital OOH becomes most compelling when we are able to

utilize the media in conjunction with mobile devices, turning OOH into a hyper-targeted,

direct response media format.





This convergence brings together impactful OOH media with

mobile devices and digital technologies, allowing direct response, performance

tracking and continued interaction with the target consumer well past the

initial media placement.





Imagine for a moment trying to reach a busy mother with a

great vacation deal. Let's assume the mother rarely has time for newspapers and

no longer subscribes. While driving, she is either talking to her children or

talking on her phone via Bluetooth. At night, she catches up on her TV shows

through DVR and Netflix. This is a typical consumer who, due to our wonderful

technological innovations, is difficult to reach through traditional mass media

-- and she's also among the industry's most important decision-making

consumers.





Let's now consider that same mother's daily activities. She

may work out at a gym, which offers digital screens. These screens could

feature Caribbean vacation travel deals. Next, at the grocery store,

point-of-purchase screens could highlight the same vacation packages. Driving

home, the mother would see digital billboards that could reinforce some of the

vacation messaging that she encountered throughout the day. Through a variety

of digital, place-based media, we have been able to reach this consumer at a

highly targeted level with an impactful media format.





The independent OOH media specialist allows the advertising

client to receive the benefit of a team of OOH experts while encouraging its

staff to focus on overall brand/client strategy and traditional media

execution.





OOH media generally represents 5% of an overall media buy.

However, perfect execution of an OOH media campaign requires a level of

investment in time that is disproportionate to that same five-percent budget

allocation. For less investment, the client is often amply rewarded with a

major level of success in the spots where it counts most.



Out

of Home America Wilkins Media is the largest independently owned OOH media

buying agency in the U.S. It recently acquired Outdoor First Inc. in Milwaukee

and acquired Wilkins Media in Atlanta last fall.