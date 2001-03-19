Out and speaking out

Jesse Jackson came out of self-imposed hibernation to take on the new FCC chief Michael Powell and the rest of the Bush administration at the annual awards dinner of the National Association of Black Broadcasters (NABOB) in Washington. Pledging to keep fighting to get more minorities in broadcasting, Jackson said, "When we protect your right to broadcast, we protect our right to survive." He was on-hand to receive NABOB's public-service award. Other honorees included music producer Clarence Avant, actor Charles Dutton, soprano Jessye Norman and recently retired CNN anchor Bernard Shaw.