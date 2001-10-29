Our Gang co-star dies at 84

Eugene "Pineapple" Jackson, who starred in the classic 1920s silent comedy Our Gang, died on Friday at age 84, The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

Jackson was six years old when he was signed by the legendary producer-director, Hal Roach, who promptly dubbed Jackson "Pineapple" because of his Afro hairdo. The classic Our Gang shorts became better known as The Little Rascals, the moniker used to recycle them for TV in the 1950s.

Jackson, who made his film debut in 1923, appeared in dozens of movies and ground-breaking black television series including Julia and Sanford and Son.

He died of a heart attack at his home in Compton, California, survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue, and three children.