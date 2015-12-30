Our 2015 News Quiz Peeks Back at Peak Year – Part 2

Related: Our 2015 News Quiz Peeks Back at Peak Year – Part 1

Take Part 2 of our annual news quiz and test your knowledge of the major events from 2015, from FCC decisions and the incentive auction to Donald Trump's numerous feuds. If you answer more than 17 of the 20 questions correctly, you officially earn mogul status; between 10 and 16 right makes you a working pro; anything less than that and you are merely channel-surfing.

11. Which of these is not true about the FCC broadcast incentive auction?

A. TV stations can start bidding on the auction's official launch date of March 29.

B. TV stations can give up spectrum and share spectrum with another station and get just as much money as if they gave up spectrum and got out of the business.

C. TV station groups can't reveal that they are participating in the auction.

D. Only stations that have applied for the auction by Jan. 12 can participate.

12. Which of the following statements did Brian Williams, who was suspended as NBC News anchor before returning to MSNBC, not make to other media outlets over the years?

A. “All I ever did as a volunteer fireman was once save two puppies.”

B. “I stopped for gas near the New Mexico border. A guy was filling up his yellow Ryder truck next to me and asked me for directions to Oklahoma City. I realized later to my horror that it was Timothy McVeigh.”

C. That the “highlight” of his time attending Catholic University “was in this very doorway, shaking hands with the Holy Father during his visit to this campus.”

D. “Two of the four helicopters were hit, by ground fire, including the one I was in, RPG and AK-47.”

13. Which FCC decisions have been challenged in court?

A. The March 2014 decision making most TV joint sales agreements attributable as ownership interest

B. Reclassification of ISPs under Title II common carrier regs

C. Incentive auction

D. Preemption of state laws limiting municipal broadband

E. All of the above

14. Which media organization(s) did Donald Trump feud with in 2015?

A. Univision

B. Fox News

C. NBC

D. All of the above

15. Which of the following companies is not a player in the booming programmatic advertising space?

A. Admore

B. Upwork

C. Videology

D. 4C

16. Who did host Steve Harvey mistakenly name Miss Universe before correctly crowning Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Miss Philippines)?

A. Catalina Morales (Miss Puerto Rico)

B. Sarah-Lorraine Riek (Miss Germany)

C. Ariadna Gutierrez-Arevalo (Miss Colombia)

D. Monika Radulovic (Miss Australia)

17. Which show did the Fox Television Stations buy, surprising the industry, which thought the show was in development for NBC's owned stations?

A. The Security Brief with Paul Viollis

B. Harry

C. FABLife

D. Ice & Coco

E. South of Wilshire

18. Which of the following shows aired as or will air as tests in 2015 and 2016?

A. Boris & Nicole

B. Ice & Coco

C. T.D. Jakes

D. South of Wilshire

E. All of the above

19. Which of the following ESPN hosts did not leave the network in 2015?

A. Bill Simmons

B. Colin Cowherd

C. Chris Berman

D. Keith Olbermann

20. How many channels, apps and games now have distribution through Amazon's Fire TV service, according to the company?

A. 350

B. 975

C. 4,000

D. 10,000

Click HERE for the answers.