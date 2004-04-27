Oulvey Heads Fox Station Sales

Joe Oulvey, vice president and director of sales for Fox's 35 owned stations in 26 markets, has been named senior VP, Fox Station Sales.

Oulvey, who is based in New York, will be responsible for all business and administration at the stations, reporting to Jim Burke, president of sales and regional sports nets. Before joining Fox in 2001, Oulvey was VP, station spot sales, for CBS, where he had been since 1993.

His background also include an account executive post at Katz Continental Television and stints at KTVI St. Louis and WHOI Peoria.

