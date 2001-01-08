NBC Domestic Syndication/Fisher Entertainment/Blanki & Bodi Productions

Susan Winston, a former executive producer on ABC's Good Morning America, says she and Barbara Walters talked a long time ago about doing a show together called Loose Lips.

The show was to be something like Walters' current daytime talk show at ABC, The View. Winston was not involved in the development or the production of The View

but last year decided to go forward on a show that has been called the opposite of The View

or "the male View."

Winston's Blanki & Bodi production company, NBC's new domestic syndication division, and Fisher Entertainment are co-producing The Other Half, a one-hour daytime talk show that will feature four men talking about the day's issues. And the four guys-"Mr. Hollywood" Dick Clark, former Partridge Family

member- turned- radio- show- personality Danny Bonaduce, Dr. Don Adams, a plastic surgeon, and Steve Santagati, an Italian hunk, are going to tell women what goes on in men's minds.

"This had everything to do with The View," admits Winston, who will be one of four executive producers on The Other Half.

The daily talk show is the first program slated to come out of NBC's new first-run syndication company.

"People say it's the male View, but it's also been written that this is a show with four guys talking to guys at home," says Linda Finnell, the head of programming at NBC Domestic Syndication. "Well, there are no guys at home during the daytime. These are four men who will allow women to see how men think."

Show: The Other Half

Studio/Distributor:NBC Domestic Syndication/Fisher Entertainment/Blanki & Bodi Prods.

Clearance: 60%

Barter: 11/3

Debut: Fall 2001