OTA Broadcasting Grabs Palm Springs Station Pair

OTA Broadcasting has agreed to acquire KMIR-KPSE Palm Springs (CA) from

Journal Broadcast Group. The stations are NBC and MyNetworkTV

affiliates, respectively.

A subsidiary of computer pioneer Michael Dell's MSD Capital firm, OTA is headed by William Tolpegin.

Palm Springs is DMA No. 148.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is subject to regulatory approval.

Seen

as a spectrum aggregator, low-profile OTA acquired low-power WYCN,

airing in the Boston DMA, for $4.1 million earlier this year, and WLCW

Providence, a CW affiliate, for $13.75 million.

Last year's deals for OTA included pickups of WEBR in New York for $6.6 million, along with KUGB Houston for $2.3 million.

Kalil & Co. represented the seller and Media Ventures represented the buyer.