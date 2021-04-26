Trending

Oscars 2021: Photos From the 93rd Academy Awards

Regina King, Laura Dern, Emerald Fennell, and more take the stage

Take a look at photos from the 2021 Oscars, which aired live on ABC Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles's Union Station and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

Image 1 of 35

Thomas Vinterberg during the 2021 Oscars.

(Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 2 of 35

Emerald Fennell receives the Oscar for Original Screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman'

(Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 3 of 35

Laura Dern on stage during the 2021 Oscars.

(Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 4 of 35

Regina King on stage during the 2021 Oscars.

(Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 5 of 35

Daniel Kaluuya wins the 2021 Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Daniel Kaluuya wins the 2021 Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 6 of 35

From left: Jamika Wilson, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, and Mia Neal win the best Oscar for Hairstyling and Makeup for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

From left: Jamika Wilson, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, and Mia Neal win the best Oscar for Hairstyling and Makeup for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 7 of 35

Florian Zeller accepts the 2021 Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for 'The Father'

Florian Zeller accepts the 2021 Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for 'The Father' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 8 of 35

Chloé Zhao accepts the best directing Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloé Zhao accepts the best directing Oscar for 'Nomadland' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 9 of 35

Travon Free (left) and Martin Desmond Roe win the Oscar for live action short film for 'Two Distant Strangers'

Travon Free (left) and Martin Desmond Roe win the Oscar for live action short film for 'Two Distant Strangers' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 10 of 35

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher during the Oscars

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher during the Oscars (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 11 of 35

Yuh-Jung Youn accepts the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 'Minari'

Yuh-Jung Youn accepts the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 'Minari' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 12 of 35

Brad Pitt present the award for best actress in a supporting role during the 2021 Oscars.

Brad Pitt present the award for best actress in a supporting role during the 2021 Oscars. (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 13 of 35

James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich accept the Oscar for documentary (feature) for 'My Octopus Teacher'

James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich accept the Oscar for documentary (feature) for 'My Octopus Teacher' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 14 of 35

Glenn Close, nominee for best actress in a supporting role for 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Glenn Close, nominee for best actress in a supporting role for 'Hillbilly Elegy' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 15 of 35

Reese Witherspoon during the 2021 Oscars

Reese Witherspoon during the 2021 Oscars (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 16 of 35

Don Cheadle during the 2021 Oscars

Don Cheadle during the 2021 Oscars (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 17 of 35

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Michelle Couttolenc, and Phillip Bladh win the Oscar for best sound for 'Sound of Metal'

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Michelle Couttolenc, and Phillip Bladh win the Oscar for best sound for 'Sound of Metal' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 18 of 35

Pete Docter and Dana Murray win the Oscar for best animated feature film for 'Soul'

Pete Docter and Dana Murray win the Oscar for best animated feature film for 'Soul' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 19 of 35

Bong Joon Ho presents the Oscar for best directing

Bong Joon Ho presents the Oscar for best directing (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 20 of 35

Erik Messerschmidt wins the Oscar for best cinematography for 'Mank'

Erik Messerschmidt wins the Oscar for best cinematography for 'Mank' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 21 of 35

Alice Doyard and Anthony Giacchino win the Oscar for best documentary (short subject) for 'Colette'

Alice Doyard and Anthony Giacchino win the Oscar for best documentary (short subject) for 'Colette' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 22 of 35

Michael Govier and Will McCormack win the Oscar for animated short film for 'If Anything Happens I Love You'

Michael Govier and Will McCormack win the Oscar for animated short film for 'If Anything Happens I Love You' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 23 of 35

Halle Berry during the Oscars telecast

Halle Berry during the Oscars telecast (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 24 of 35

Questlove DJs during the Oscars

Questlove DJs during the Oscars (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 25 of 35

Jan Pascale and Donald Graham Burt accept the Oscar for production design for 'Mank'

Jan Pascale and Donald Graham Burt accept the Oscar for production design for 'Mank' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 26 of 35

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen wins the best Oscar for film editing for 'Sound of Metal'

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen wins the best Oscar for film editing for 'Sound of Metal' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 27 of 35

H.E.R. wins best original song along with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for "Fight for You" from 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

H.E.R. wins best original song along with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas for "Fight for You" from 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 28 of 35

Viola Davis presents Tyler Perry with the Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars

Viola Davis presents Tyler Perry with the Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 29 of 35

Tyler Perry accepts the Humanitarian Award during the 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry accepts the Humanitarian Award during the 2021 Oscars (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 30 of 35

Rita Moreno presents the Oscar for best picture

Rita Moreno presents the Oscar for best picture (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 31 of 35

Bob Beitcher during the 2021 Oscars telecast

Bob Beitcher during the 2021 Oscars telecast (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 32 of 35

Angela Bassett during the 2021 Oscars telecast

Angela Bassett during the 2021 Oscars telecast (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 33 of 35

Trent Reznor, Jon Batiste, and Atticus Ross accept the Oscar for best original score for 'Soul'

Trent Reznor, Jon Batiste, and Atticus Ross accept the Oscar for best original score for 'Soul' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 34 of 35

Frances McDormand accepts the Oscar for best actress for 'Nomadland'

Frances McDormand accepts the Oscar for best actress for 'Nomadland' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)
Image 35 of 35

Joaquin Phoenix presents the award for best actor in a leading role, which went to Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'

Joaquin Phoenix presents the award for best actor in a leading role, which went to Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father' (Image credit: AMPAS/ABC)