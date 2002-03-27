The Osbournes ' ratings soar
MTV: Music Television's red-hot reality spoof, The Osbournes, scored impressive ratings
Tuesday night, pulling in more households than its lead-in, The Real World XI, or FX hit The Shield.
The Osbournes notched a 3.7 overnight rating, building slightly from
Real World, which earned a 3.6, according to Nielsen Media Research. In its third week, The Shield
posted a solid 3.1 rating, although it slipped from a 3.7 the previous
week.
