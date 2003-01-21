Osbourne , DeGeneres clear on WB 100+

New Orleans -- Telepictures-produced shows Sharon Osbourne and Ellen DeGeneres

have been cleared on The WB 100+, a cable-delivered feed that goes out to

affiliated stations in markets No. 100 and higher, a Warner Bros. executive

confirmed.

Sharon Osbourne has also has been cleared on Tribune Broadcastinbg's stations covering 40

percent of the country, while Ellen Degeneres has been cleared on the NBC

owned-and-operated stations.