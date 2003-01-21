Osbourne , DeGeneres clear on WB 100+
New Orleans -- Telepictures-produced shows Sharon Osbourne and Ellen DeGeneres
have been cleared on The WB 100+, a cable-delivered feed that goes out to
affiliated stations in markets No. 100 and higher, a Warner Bros. executive
confirmed.
Sharon Osbourne has also has been cleared on Tribune Broadcastinbg's stations covering 40
percent of the country, while Ellen Degeneres has been cleared on the NBC
owned-and-operated stations.
