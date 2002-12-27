Orr, TV executive, dies

Actor, producer and TV executive William T. Orr died at the age of 85 at his

home in Los Angeles Christmas Day.

Orr is probably best known for his work as executive producer in the 1950s

and 1960s on a string of Warner Bros. television shows that included Westerns

Maverick, Cheyenne and F Troop and detective show 77 Sunset

Strip.

Orr headed Warner Bros. television for 10 years, and at one point, he had nine

television shows on the air.

He began his entertainment career as an actor and comic impersonator and

worked on training films at what had been the Hal Roach Studios in Culver City, Calif.,

during the second World War.

Orr was married and divorced from Joy Warner, the daughter of Warner

cofounder Jack Warner, but was living with her in the last years of his life.

He was also survived by a sister, son and daughter.