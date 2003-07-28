Orlando named NAB top lobbyist

John Orlando has been named chief lobbyist for the National Association

of Broadcasters.

Orlando replaces Jim May, who quit the executive vice president post in

February to become chief executive of the Air Transport Association of America.

Orlando joined the NAB from CBS in January 2001 as senior VP. He led

NAB lobbying on digital-television issues.

Orlando has been acting head of the government-relations department since

May’s departure.

"John Orlando has repeatedly demonstrated a deft understanding of Capitol

Hill and the legislative process," NAB president Eddie Fritts said. "His

extensive contacts in the industry and in Washington, along with his ability to

effectively communicate the benefits of free, over-the-air broadcasting, make

John the ideal choice for this position.'

Before working for CBS, Orlando was a VP and principal at Timmons

& Co., a Washington lobbying firm.

From 1989-93, Orlando was chief of staff for the House Energy and Commerce

Committee.

Orlando directed the congressional staff of Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) and

the panel’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. Longtime members of the

committee praised Orlando’s track record.

"John Orlando has been a friend and confidant for more than 20 years," said

Dingell, the ranking Democrat. "His political instincts are sound, his integrity

is unquestioned and his extraordinary judgment and decency will serve the NAB

exceedingly well."

Current committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) called Orlando "a superb

choice."

Rep. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the panel’s vice chairman, said Orlando "has been

an effective advocate for the interests of local radio and television

stations."