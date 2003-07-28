Orlando named NAB top lobbyist
John Orlando has been named chief lobbyist for the National Association
of Broadcasters.
Orlando replaces Jim May, who quit the executive vice president post in
February to become chief executive of the Air Transport Association of America.
Orlando joined the NAB from CBS in January 2001 as senior VP. He led
NAB lobbying on digital-television issues.
Orlando has been acting head of the government-relations department since
May’s departure.
"John Orlando has repeatedly demonstrated a deft understanding of Capitol
Hill and the legislative process," NAB president Eddie Fritts said. "His
extensive contacts in the industry and in Washington, along with his ability to
effectively communicate the benefits of free, over-the-air broadcasting, make
John the ideal choice for this position.'
Before working for CBS, Orlando was a VP and principal at Timmons
& Co., a Washington lobbying firm.
From 1989-93, Orlando was chief of staff for the House Energy and Commerce
Committee.
Orlando directed the congressional staff of Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) and
the panel’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. Longtime members of the
committee praised Orlando’s track record.
"John Orlando has been a friend and confidant for more than 20 years," said
Dingell, the ranking Democrat. "His political instincts are sound, his integrity
is unquestioned and his extraordinary judgment and decency will serve the NAB
exceedingly well."
Current committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) called Orlando "a superb
choice."
Rep. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), the panel’s vice chairman, said Orlando "has been
an effective advocate for the interests of local radio and television
stations."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.