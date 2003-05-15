Orlando closer to NAB post

Prospects that National Association of Broadcasters acting chief lobbyist

John Orlando will become the trade group's permanent Capitol Hill leader

brightened Wednesday when his main rival took a job at Fluor Corp.

David Marventano, staff director for House Energy and Commerce Committee

chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), becomes senior vice president of government

affairs for the California-based company June 1.

Tauzin had pressed the NAB to name his aide to its lobbying post.

Orlando is supported by his former boss, Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), the

committee's top Democrat and former chairman.