Orlando closer to NAB post
Prospects that National Association of Broadcasters acting chief lobbyist
John Orlando will become the trade group's permanent Capitol Hill leader
brightened Wednesday when his main rival took a job at Fluor Corp.
David Marventano, staff director for House Energy and Commerce Committee
chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), becomes senior vice president of government
affairs for the California-based company June 1.
Tauzin had pressed the NAB to name his aide to its lobbying post.
Orlando is supported by his former boss, Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), the
committee's top Democrat and former chairman.
