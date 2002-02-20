Orioles get their own net

Add Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles to the list of

regional-sports-network proprietors.

The new Orioles Television Network will produce, sell and market Orioles

broadcasts.

Flagship stations will be WJZ-TV and WNUV(TV) Baltimore and WBDC(TV)

Washington, D.C.

Plans call for a network of 10 to 12 stations in six states.

Orioles Television will produce 74 broadcasts this season.

General manager John Claiborne -- formerly president and chief operating

officer of New England Sports Network -- said, 'The importance of this service

to a franchise was proven in the appraisal of NESN's value [$350 million] in the

sale of the [Boston] Red Sox.'