Orioles get their own net
Add Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles to the list of
regional-sports-network proprietors.
The new Orioles Television Network will produce, sell and market Orioles
broadcasts.
Flagship stations will be WJZ-TV and WNUV(TV) Baltimore and WBDC(TV)
Washington, D.C.
Plans call for a network of 10 to 12 stations in six states.
Orioles Television will produce 74 broadcasts this season.
General manager John Claiborne -- formerly president and chief operating
officer of New England Sports Network -- said, 'The importance of this service
to a franchise was proven in the appraisal of NESN's value [$350 million] in the
sale of the [Boston] Red Sox.'
