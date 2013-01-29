Original Productions Promotes Whalen to Senior VP of Programming
Reality production house Original Productions has promoted a
pair of execs, upping Sarah Whalen to senior VP of programming and John Gray to
her old post of VP of programming.
In her new role, Whalen will oversee series including
History's Ax Men and Ice Road Truckers as well as A&E's American Hoggers and IFC's Whisker
Wars. Whalen had served as VP of programming since 2011. Gray, meanwhile,
continues his role as an executive producer for Discovery's Deadliest Catch
and Bering Sea Gold.
"Sarah Whalen and John Gray represent the heart and
soul of Original Productions' award-winning team. They have been an integral
part of our growth and success through developing new and nurturing returning
hit series," said Jeff Conroy, president and executive producer, Original
Productions.
