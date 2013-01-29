Original Productions Promotes Whalen to Senior VP of Programming

Reality production house Original Productions has promoted a

pair of execs, upping Sarah Whalen to senior VP of programming and John Gray to

her old post of VP of programming.





In her new role, Whalen will oversee series including

History's Ax Men and Ice Road Truckers as well as A&E's American Hoggers and IFC's Whisker

Wars. Whalen had served as VP of programming since 2011. Gray, meanwhile,

continues his role as an executive producer for Discovery's Deadliest Catch

and Bering Sea Gold.





"Sarah Whalen and John Gray represent the heart and

soul of Original Productions' award-winning team. They have been an integral

part of our growth and success through developing new and nurturing returning

hit series," said Jeff Conroy, president and executive producer, Original

Productions.