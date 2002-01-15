Original news kaput on WKPT

Blaming the lack of network compensation and the costs of the transition to

digital, another ABC affiliate is shutting down its news department.

WKPT-TV Kingsport, Tenn. (market No. 93), and co-owned WAPK-LP, a low-power

United Paramount Network affiliate, will end their weekday half-hour newscast

and brief updates Feb. 18.

The move eliminates five of the seven jobs in the stations' news

department.

The Holston Valley Broadcasting-owned station said it plans to continue

airing a nightly newscast, but one produced by another station in the

market.

Media General Inc.-owned WJHL-TV confirmed negotiations, but said no deal was

in place.

WJHL-TV has a 36-person news department. WKPT-TV said it would be keeping

news director and former anchor Betty Payne and another staffer.

WKPT-TV had been cutting back its news for the past few years, and ratings

were in the 1 range -- well below its competition.

'Regrettably,' Holston president George DeVault said, 'the current business

climate, coupled with the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] mandate to

construct and operate a new digital-television station and the decision of the

major television networks like ABC to stop paying monetary compensation to

affiliates for carrying network programs has made it impossible for many small

stations to maintain a traditional local news effort and still produce a modest

profit for their shareholders.'

In the past few months, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has killed news

departments in St. Louis and Winston-Salem, N.C., both ABC affiliates.

ABC officials could not be reached.