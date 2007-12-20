Orfanopoulos Joins CES as Senior Advisor
In another sign of the increasingly content-heavy Consumer Electronics Show, former NATPE executive Nick Orfanopoulos has been signed on as a senior advisor to CES, which wil be Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.
CES has increasingy attracted programmers as the business becomes less about studio-to-stick (as in TV stations) program delivery and more about placing content on a number of technology-driven platforms.
Sony Pictures Television, for one, is shifting resources from other conferences to CES, and NBC U will make a first-time appearance.
Orphanopoulos helped run the annual NATPE convention for two decades and now consults on trade show and association operations via The Orfanopoulos Group.
