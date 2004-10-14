O'Reilly Targeted in Harassment Suit

In an embarrassingly explicit filing that wound up on The Smoking Gun (www.thesmokinggun.com), an associate producer for Fox News Channel sued network star Bill O'Reilly, charging him with sexual harassment.

In a suit filed in state court in Manhattan, Andrea Mackris details a series of lewd and sexual remarks O'Reilly allegedly made both in person and over the phone.

Mackris was an associate producer on The O'Reilly Factor from April 2000 until last January. She left to take a job at CNN, but returned to Fox in July after -- among other things -- CNN fired her boss for sexual harassment.

According to the complaint, O'Reilly allegedly detailed his fantasy of being with Mackris on a Caribbean vacation and engaged in various other inappropriate conversations.

Hours before Mackris filed, Fox News and O'Reilly went to court with their own complaint against Mackris and her attorney charging that they tried to extort $60 million in "hush money" to prevent the sexual-harassment suit. O'Reilly denied the harassment claims in Mackris' suit.