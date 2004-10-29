O'Reilly Suit Settled

Bill O’Reilly and Fox News Channel have settled the caustic sexual-harassment suit filed by a producer on The O’Reilly Factor.

Terms of the deal could not be learned, but O’Reilly talked about the settlement at the top of his show Thursday night, saying that the statement from the lawyers resulting from the settlement was that there had been no wrongdoing on either side.

He did not discuss how much, if any, money changed hands, but did say he would "never speak of it again."