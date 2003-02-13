O'Reilly producer tossed from trial

A Fox News Channel producer was tossed out of the Clara Harris murder trial in

Houston Wednesday for improper contact with an alternate juror.

The producer, Keri Ellor, is a booker for The O'Reilly Factor and was

dispatched to Houston to line up guests, including jurors, for a show after the

verdict was rendered.

Harris is accused of killing her husband by running over him with her Mercedes after she allegedly caught him having an affair.

Ellor apparently contacted an alternate juror, leaving a message for the

juror to call her when the trial was over.

That juror relayed the news to the judge, who proceeded to reprimand Ellor in

front of a full courtroom, scolding her for contacting a juror before the trial

had ended.

"She was a little overenthusiastic," O'Reilly executive producer

David Tabacoff said of his show's booker. "She made it clear that she didn't want

anything until after the trial was over."

The judge was obviously more upset, banning Ellor from the courthouse.

Ellor gets to keep her O'Reilly Factor job, though.

Tabacoff does plan to instruct bookers more thoroughly on guidelines. "We

need to be more explicit about dos and don'ts," he said. "We need to be better

about people understanding the ramifications."