Oprahsued for $75,000

Tracy Hoaglund, Margaret Mitchell and Gloria Tourney have sued

Oprah

for more than $75,000, charging that the show misrepresented them as domestic-violence victims. The three were featured in a story about a woman who counsels abuse victims and also runs a computer-training workshop. Although the plaintiffs never spoke specifically about domestic violence, the story was shot at a battered women's shelter. An

Oprah

representative would only say that show producers have "no knowledge" of the lawsuit.