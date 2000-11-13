Oprahsued for $75,000
By Staff
Tracy Hoaglund, Margaret Mitchell and Gloria Tourney have sued
Oprah
for more than $75,000, charging that the show misrepresented them as domestic-violence victims. The three were featured in a story about a woman who counsels abuse victims and also runs a computer-training workshop. Although the plaintiffs never spoke specifically about domestic violence, the story was shot at a battered women's shelter. An
Oprah
representative would only say that show producers have "no knowledge" of the lawsuit.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.