Oprah's Exit: Complete Coverage
By B&C Staff
Oprah Winfrey's announcement Nov. 20 that The Oprah
Winfrey Show will end its syndicated run in Sept. 2011 sent shockwaves
throughout the television industry. As stations and syndicators look ahead to a
post-Oprah syndication landscape—and the cable and advertising industries await
the Jan. 2011 launch of OWN, Winfrey's joint-venture cable channel with
Discovery Communications—B&C brings you complete news and
analysis.
Oprah
to Leave Syndication in 2011
Announced on Nov. 20 show
OWN
To Launch In January 2011
Oprah Winfrey expected to be "daily presence" on new Discovery-backed
cable network
VIDEO: Watch a clip of Oprah's announcement.
SYNDICATION
Analysis:
Oprah's Exit Leaves Stations, Syndicators with Big Choices
With money, time slots freeing up, newscasts and 'Oprah' spin-offs among likely
heirs apparent.
‘Oprah'
Departure Shouldn't Be Financial Hit For CBS, Stations
CBS expected to lose less than $50 million in distribution fees when show signs
off in 2011
LOCAL TV
Stations
Plot Life After Oprah
GMs question what to do with prime TV real estate
Analysis:
End of 'Oprah' Means Loss, Opportunity for Stations
Winfrey's decision to leave syndication spells end of lucrative era--and new
chance for stations to own local content
Station to Station: Harpo Reaches Out to "Valued Partners"
Read Harpo Productions' letter to stations informing them of Winfrey's announcement.
OWN: THE OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK
Oprah's
OWN Ready to Make Cable Sell
Network pitched at between 10 cents to 15 cents a sub
OWN Programming Options Emerging
The Oprah Winfrey Network faces a competitive landscape in targeting a
well-served female demo.
