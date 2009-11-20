Oprah's Exit: Complete Coverage

Oprah Winfrey's announcement Nov. 20 that The Oprah

Winfrey Show will end its syndicated run in Sept. 2011 sent shockwaves

throughout the television industry. As stations and syndicators look ahead to a

post-Oprah syndication landscape—and the cable and advertising industries await

the Jan. 2011 launch of OWN, Winfrey's joint-venture cable channel with

Discovery Communications—B&C brings you complete news and

analysis.

Oprah

to Leave Syndication in 2011

Announced on Nov. 20 show

OWN

To Launch In January 2011

Oprah Winfrey expected to be "daily presence" on new Discovery-backed

cable network



VIDEO: Watch a clip of Oprah's announcement.

SYNDICATION



Analysis:

Oprah's Exit Leaves Stations, Syndicators with Big Choices

With money, time slots freeing up, newscasts and 'Oprah' spin-offs among likely

heirs apparent.

‘Oprah'

Departure Shouldn't Be Financial Hit For CBS, Stations

CBS expected to lose less than $50 million in distribution fees when show signs

off in 2011

LOCAL TV

Stations

Plot Life After Oprah

GMs question what to do with prime TV real estate



Analysis:

End of 'Oprah' Means Loss, Opportunity for Stations

Winfrey's decision to leave syndication spells end of lucrative era--and new

chance for stations to own local content

Station to Station: Harpo Reaches Out to "Valued Partners"

Read Harpo Productions' letter to stations informing them of Winfrey's announcement.

OWN: THE OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK



Oprah's

OWN Ready to Make Cable Sell

Network pitched at between 10 cents to 15 cents a sub

OWN Programming Options Emerging

The Oprah Winfrey Network faces a competitive landscape in targeting a

well-served female demo.