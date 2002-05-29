Oprah stays put in Greensboro
Gannett Co. Inc.-owned WFMY-TV Greensboro, N.C. -- which outbid Hearst-Argyle
Television Inc.-owned WXII(TV) there for the past two years for top syndicated
talker Oprah -- has pulled out of the deal and WXII will begin its run of
the show Sept. 2.
WFMY-TV said the decision was a change in strategy. The station would not say
what it would be running in the time slot, but it said it is looking at several
options.
WXII general manager Hank Price commented: 'Obviously, Oprah was worth
more to us than to WFMY, and that's why we have it.'
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.