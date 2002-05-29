Oprah stays put in Greensboro

Gannett Co. Inc.-owned WFMY-TV Greensboro, N.C. -- which outbid Hearst-Argyle

Television Inc.-owned WXII(TV) there for the past two years for top syndicated

talker Oprah -- has pulled out of the deal and WXII will begin its run of

the show Sept. 2.

WFMY-TV said the decision was a change in strategy. The station would not say

what it would be running in the time slot, but it said it is looking at several

options.

WXII general manager Hank Price commented: 'Obviously, Oprah was worth

more to us than to WFMY, and that's why we have it.'