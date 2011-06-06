Oprah to Speak at The Cable Show 2011

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association

(NCTA) announced Monday that Oprah Winfrey will visit The Cable Show 2011 on June 16 for a conversation with Paula Zahn.

Winfrey will speak during the NCTA's 60th Annual

Convention and International Exposition as part of the morning's general

session. She will join Paula Zahn, host and executive producer of Investigation

Discovery's On the Case with Paula Zahn,

to speak about coming to cable, the OWN brand, and developing the network's

storytelling.

Winfrey recently ended her 25-year run The Oprah Winfrey Show to focus on OWN,

which launched earlier this year.

The Cable Show 2011 is scheduled to take place from June 14-16

at McCormick's Place in Chicago.